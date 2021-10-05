Skin whitening procedure with glutathione injection is dangerous - FDA warns

The Food and Drugs Authority has warned Ghanaians to stay away from injecting glutathione

The substance which reportedly causes skin lightening according to the FDA is unsafe

Adamant people are advised to seek professional advice before they do that

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA), has called on Ghanaians to stop injecting glutathione to lighten their skin.

The FDA in a press release sighted by YEN.com.gh cautioned the public against the dangers associated with the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening.

According to the FDA, none of those substances have been approved by them as potent to lighten the skin.

"No injectable glutathione or any injectable skin lightening agent has been approved by the FDA for such use," the statement noted.

Although the substance is gaining a lot of traction on social media as a way to get beautiful clear skin, for skin lightening, FDA thinks otherwise.

"There is no clinical evidence on the safety and effectiveness of the products and no published guidelines for correct dosing and duration of treatment," it added.

The FDA has however advised consumers of this product to seek the help of certified medical professionals for any skin conditions and avoid buying injectable products online or from unauthorised professionals.

The FDA seems to be doing a lot of work with regards to the wholesomeness of food being consumed and the authenticity of drugs consumed.

