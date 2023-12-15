The missing Ghanaian fisheries observer, Samuel Abayitey, has been found dead about a month after he disappeared.

Abayitey was found decapitated after washing ashore near Tema, according to Citi News.

In 2019, a separate observer went missing under similar circumstances. Source: Getty Images

He had been aboard the tuna vessel “Marine 707” stationed at Tema Harbour.

A brother of the deceased said the body was found on Saturday, December 9, 2023, after it washed ashore at Tema.

Though Abayitey's head was missing, his brother was still able to identify his remains.

The deceased's family has appealed to the Ghana police service to properly investigate the case.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development acknowledged the earlier disappearance and said it was investigating the incident.

In 2019, one Emmanuel Essien went missing under similar circumstances.

Source: YEN.com.gh