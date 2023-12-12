Rebecca Akufo-Addo has received an honorary doctorate from UPSA for her work with the Rebecca Foundation

Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate from UPSA for her impactful work with the Rebecca Foundation on December 12, 2023.

The prestigious honour was presented during the 5th session of the 15th congregation of the university, where President Akufo-Addo served as the special guest of honour.

The honour comes as a recognition of Mrs Akufo-Addo's significant contributions through the Rebecca Foundation and her dedication to social causes.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo received a doctorate degree at UPSA

Her philanthropic endeavours have made a lasting impact on various sectors, earning her esteemed academic acknowledgement.

A case in point was how the Rebecca Foundation commissioned and handed over a newly constructed library in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Other icons given honorary doctorates, along with Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Adding to the distinguished accolades, Rt. Hon. Joyce Bamford-Addo, the former speaker of parliament, was also conferred with an honorary doctorate – a Doctor of Laws – during the same event.

Former Chief Justice Theodora Wood also received an honorary doctorate.

The ceremony was marked by smiles from President Akufo-Addo, a proud witness to the recognition of his wife, the former speaker and former Chief Justice.

Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, unveils striking images of state-of-the-art paediatric & neonatal intensive care unit

In a different report, beautiful photographs showcasing a cutting-edge paediatric & neonatal intensive care unit, constructed by Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have been circulated on social media.

The facility, featuring a 21-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a 20-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), was built under the auspices of the Rebecca Foundation.

