Kumawood stars thronged the funeral of Miracle Films CEO Samuel Nyamekye's mother over the weekend

Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Lil Win, Dr Likee, and many others were present to show support to the legendary filmmaker

Videos from the funeral have emerged online showing it to be a big reunion of Kumawood stars

Prominent Ghanaian film director and producer Samuel Nyamekye held funeral rites for his late mother on December 9 and 10, 2023.

Held at the South Suntreso SDA School Park in Kumasi, the funeral drew a sizable delegation of entertainment personalities who paid their respects.

Ghanaian film and media stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Akrobeto, Kwaku Twumasi, and Borga Silvia were present to support Nyamekye in honouring his mother.

Notably, actress McBrown was spotted seated next to director Kwaku Twumasi, rubbishing rumours that she had snubbed him at a funeral.

Dr Likee, Broda Sammy, Papa Kumasi , Nana Yaa Appiah, and Chairman Wontumi were also among the mourners at the Miracle Films CEO's mother's funeral.

Below are some videos from the ceremony:

1. Dr Likee and his crew arrived to much cheers:

2. Lil Win was hailed on his arrival:

3. Akrobeto was dripping upon arrival:

4. McBrown, Wontumi, and others also had their moments:

McBrown and Lil Win in Santa costume

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win have got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch.

McBrown displayed fire dance moves to Lil Win's Saworowa during a commercial video shoot.

Many applauded the actress for supporting Lil Win's music as she sang and danced to the song.

