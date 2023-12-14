A young lawyer, Essinam Kporku, is the legal community's talk after wowing the Supreme Court Chief Justice during a high-profile case.

Kporku garnered praise and admiration from the seven-member panel chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

She was in court for the case regarding the reverse of the payment of emoluments for First and Second Ladies

A young lawyer has garnered acclaim after her showing in court before a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court.

The lawyer, Esinam Kporku, was in court regarding the reverse of the payment of emoluments for the First and Second Ladies.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo (L) and Essinam Kporku (R). Source: Facebook/Ghana News Agency/GHOne TV

GH One reported that the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, was amazed by Kporku's showing.

Kporku, a lawyer with Ecam Law Consult, was the representing lead counsel for the New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe.

Baffoe had sued the Attorney General at the Supreme Court for the government to reverse the emoluments for First and Second Ladies, which the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee had proposed.

After the proceedings, Kporku said her first day in the Supreme Court was monumental.

"To be honest, I was very nervous, especially when the lawyer before me had been questioned concerning his experience at the bar," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh