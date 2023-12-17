GRIDCo workers in Ghana are warning of potential power outages, or 'dumsor,' during the Christmas season

They blame the non-functioning Cash Waterfall Mechanism and accuse the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of irregular and incomplete payments

The workers are urging immediate solutions to prevent a disruption in power supply during the festive season

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) employees have issued a warning of a potential return of power outages, known as 'dumsor,' during the Christmas season if the company's financial challenges are not promptly addressed.

The workers attribute GRIDCo's financial distress to the non-functioning Cash Waterfall Mechanism, which is essential for payment processes within the energy sector.

In a letter to the Minister of Energy, the Board Chairman, and the CEO of GRIDCo, the staff accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), their primary customer, of irregular and insufficient payments for services rendered, leading to a cash flow crisis.

The Grid Company (GRIDCo) said ECG's debt has piled up, and they may be forced to stop transmitting power to them. Source: Facebook/@SciencePhotoLibrary, @ECGghOfficial

Source: UGC

GRIDCo's Senior Staff Association, represented by National Chairman Wisdom Kojo Adenyo, expresses concern that the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, crucial for payment transactions in the energy sector, is suspected to be discontinued.

The letter indicates that while GRIDCo bills ECG over GH₵100 million monthly, only 18% to 25% of the amount is paid irregularly, adversely affecting GRIDCo's ability to pay suppliers and maintain necessary tools, materials, and spares.

If immediate solutions are not implemented, the staff have warned of potential power supply disruptions, especially during the festive season.

The letter urges the restoration of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism or alternative financial support for GRIDCo.

The looming threat of 'dumsor' harks back to when Ghana faced an erratic power supply, causing inconvenience and economic challenges.

Previous dumsor concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government and Independent Power Producers had to agree on monthly payments to settle debts to avert power outages.

The IPPs had contemplated shutting down their plants because of the billions owed by the government.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a power crisis was looming in Ghana as independent power producers contemplated shutting down their plants after a meeting on Thursday.

The IPPs said the government's long-standing indebtedness to them, which is over $2 billion, affected their operation.

The IPPs announced a shutdown last month but changed their minds after appeals and a meeting with the power distributor, ECG.

Lady narrates how she met her husband during Dumsor

On a lighter note, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful love story between a gorgeous bride and her handsome husband-to-be was inspiring.

The bride, a style influencer and generous philanthropist, called on the groom to support her donation exercise.

The adorable couple spent more time together, and after seven years of dating, they walked down in a lovely ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh