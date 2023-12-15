Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea has facilitated Mr Cletus' GH₵14,800 donation to release prisoners facing financial struggles

Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea facilitated a generous act of compassion on behalf of Mr. Cletus, a Ghanaian based in the US. Mr. Cletus contributed GH₵14,800 to assist prisoners facing incarceration due to financial constraints.

Nana Tea, overseeing the disbursement of funds, mentioned, "He gave me GH₵14,200 to release two prisoners."

The first individual had been involved in a physical altercation with his siblings, resulting in injuries. The second had taken drastic measures to protect his farm, leading to legal consequences.

Both prisoners were granted freedom after Mr. Cletus settled their fines. Additionally, each released individual received GH₵300 from Mr. Cletus to cover transportation costs back to their respective destinations.

Expressing gratitude for the philanthropic act, Nana Tea spoke about the positive impact on the lives of those affected.

Talking to YEN.com.gh, he remarked,

"We are sincerely thankful to Mr. Cletus for his compassion and support in facilitating the release of these individuals. His generosity has made a meaningful difference in the lives of the two former prisoners."

The Church of Pentecost frees 40 inmates by settling fines in Ghana prisons

In another story, the Church of Pentecost has successfully secured the release of 40 incarcerated individuals across various prisons in Ghana by paying their fines.

Apostle ADP James Tetteh, the chairman of the church's prison ministry, announced this charitable initiative during a four-day reintegration conference hosted by the church.

He emphasized that the ministry's mission extends beyond liberation, focusing on imparting the word of God to inmates and addressing their individual needs.

