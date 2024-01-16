The Seventh-day Adventist Church has petitioned the Electoral Commission to move the election day from the regular day of December 7

The church made the petition because the 2024 election will fall on a Saturday, which it considers a Sabbath

The Seventh-day Adventist Church also plans to petition the Office of the Attorney General on the issue

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has petitioned the Electoral Commission to move the election day from the regular day of December 7 because it falls on Saturday, their day of worship.

The church maintains that Saturday is their Sabbath and a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

The church has met with the Electoral Commission.

It further suggested the first or second Tuesday of December 2024 as a more convenient alternative.

In a statement, the church said it had discussed the petition with the Electoral Commission.

According to the church, the Electoral Commission would consider the petition.

The Director for Public Affairs and Religious Liberty at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Southern Ghana Union Conference, Dr Solace Asafo, told Joy News that the church did not want the election to be held on any religious day.

Meanwhile, the church is taking additional steps by sending another petition to the Attorney General and pushing for an amendment of the constitutional provisions that restrict the period of organizing parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

Electoral Commission to stop using indelible ink during elections

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electoral Commission has said it plans to end the use of indelible ink during elections to check double voting.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson said the move from using indelible ink is because of biometric technology.

The Electoral Commission proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The Commission said it would cut dowing voting times by creating additional polling centres.

The new proposal was revealed at an inter-party dialogue hosted by the National Peace Council in Accra.

Electoral Commission gets almost GH¢800m budget for election year

The Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

