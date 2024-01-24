The National Democratic Congress has rejected the Electoral Commission’s recent proposal to change the election date

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the Electoral Commission’s recent proposal to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

The NDC Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, said the party favoured a comprehensive review of election processes instead.

Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa. Source: Facebook/@Electoral Commission Ghana/@John Dramani Mahama

In a statement, Boamah also called for more inclusive dialogue on election issues.

The new proposal was presented during a Monday, January 22, 2024, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The Commission also wants election days to be designated as national holidays.

This proposal comes after the Seventh-day Adventist Church petitioned the Commission to move the election day from the regular day of December 7 because it falls on Saturday, its day of worship.

It is unclear if the new proposals are linked to the church's petition.

The church maintains that Saturday is their Sabbath and a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

Boamah said the party was open to discussing the church's concerns.

Electoral Commission to stop using indelible ink during elections

Another significant proposal ahead of the polls concerned the use of indelible ink.

Electoral Commission has said it plans to end the use of indelible ink during elections to check double voting.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson said the move from using indelible ink is because of biometric technology.

The Electoral Commission proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The Commission said it would reduce voting times by creating additional polling centres.

Electoral Commission gets almost GH¢800m budget for election year

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

Source: YEN.com.gh