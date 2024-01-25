The UK is sending some of Ghana's crown jewels which were looted from the Asante kingdom 150 years ago

The items made up of gold and silver will be displayed at the the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi later in 2024

The items are being returned in an agreement between the Victoria & Albert Museum, the British Museum, and the Manhyia Palace Museum

The BBC reported that a gold peace pipe is among 32 items being loaned back to Ghana for three years.

The items also include a sword of state and gold badges worn by officials.

There is an option to extend the loan agreement for another three years.

The agreement is with the Asanteene, Otumfo Osei Tutu II and not the state.

The items are being lent by the Victoria & Albert Museum and the British Museum after a collaboration with the Manhyia Palace Museum.

Some national museums in the UK are restricted permanently from giving back such items.

In May 2023, on a visit to the UK, the Asantehene told the British Museum to return gold items looted from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

At the time, aside from meeting King Charles, he also met the director of the British Museum for discussions on how the items could be returned to Ghana

This was after the UK had returned a collection of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

The items being loaned were mostly taken during past wars between the Asante and British during colonial times.

The collections will form part of an exhibition planned to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Asanteene.

The will are also to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1873-4 Anglo-Asante war and the 100th anniversary of the return of the Asantehene Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

