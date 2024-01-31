The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey has revealed that two in every 10 married Ghanaian men have cheated on their wives

Two out of every 10 married men in Ghana have cheated on their wives, according to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey.

The survey also indicated that 17.5% of married men have two or more partners who are not their wives.

A further 18.4% of married men have had sex with people who are not their wives.

The Ghana Statistical Service carried out the survey. Source: Getty Images

Other data points from the survey showed that about 10% of men aged between 15 and 24 have two or more partners.

In addition, 35.2% have had sex with persons who are not their wives.

A total of 63,247 individuals stayed overnight in the 17,933 households interviewed in the survey by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Forty-eight percent (29,948) of these individuals were male, and 52% (33,299) were female.

Actor defends cheaters

A Nigerian actor and comedian, Baba Tee, sparked a debate after defending men who cheat on their partners.

According to him, cheating is second nature to men, and a woman who wants a faithful one will be alone forever.

Baba Tee was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, sharing his thoughts on a series of topics, including men not being faithful in their relationships.

Baba Tee says he can sleep with a random girl, but his mind will always be with his partner.

To buttress his point, the actor called cheating a man's second skin and women who are not okay with that should marry robots.

In the final part of the trending clip, the film star said that a woman who wants to be with a man who does not cheat will be alone for the rest of her life.

Lady asserts any man who doesn't cheat is under a spell

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a young lady has suggested that men who do not cheat are under a spell from their wives or girlfriends.

She asserted that men are naturally supposed to cheat, so any man who finds themselves unable must know their woman is responsible.

Both men and women have vehemently disagreed with the lady on her assertion, which has gained global attention.

