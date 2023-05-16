A young lady has suggested that men who do not cheat are under a spell from their wives or girlfriends

She asserted that men are naturally supposed to cheat, so any man who finds themselves unable, must know their woman is responsible

Both men and women have vehemently disagreed with the lady on her assertion, which has gained global attention

Social media has been on fire following an assertion by a young, good-looking lady who made a video suggesting that men, by their nature, have to cheat on their partners.

According to her, it takes a spiritual spell being placed on a man for him to remain faithful to one woman and have no inclination to see another woman.

"If you're a man and you find yourself not cheating on your partner, you find yourself not cheating on your wife, you find yourself not cheating on your girlfriend, just know that she has done juju on you," she said.

Social media users react to a video of a lady claiming men must cheat

The following are some of the widespread reactions that trailed the viral video of the young lady, which is heaping massive comments.

@BabaloladimejiM said:

Trust, respect, and open communication are key foundations for healthy relationships, regardless of gender, and it is possible for both men and women to remain loyal to their partners without being under any sort of spell.

@RealDamola commented:

Dismissing the fidelity of all men as a result of a supposed spell is a sweeping generalization. It's essential to recognize that individuals have different values and choices, and many men are capable of maintaining faithful relationships without resorting to cheating.

@clarkwhitesiver added:

Wetting this one dey talk? and na the same person dey protect their husband for inside house secretly

