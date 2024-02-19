Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba's car was involved in a minor accident on the Accra-Ho road

A vehicle believed to be for the Tempane MP, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, was involved in a minor accident on the Accra-Ho road.

The driver of the car was reportedly trying to swerve potholes when the accident occurred.

The MP's car in the drain. Source: Citi FM/Hon Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba

Source: Facebook

The car ended up in a ditch when the driver swerved a pothole.

The vehicle lying in the gutter was that circulated online.

It is unclear when the accident occurred, but no casualties have been recorded.

Potholes have led to fatal road crashes in recent times.

On September 27, 2024, along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road, caught attention for the sheer number of deaths on the spot.

Twenty persons were confirmed dead after the crash, which occurred when a bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Community members who came to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

The deceased included ten females, six males, and four children, including a 7-month-old baby.

Taxi driver's heartwarming act of filling potholes

A compassionate taxi driver has garnered accolades on social media for his selfless act of carrying stones in his vehicle to repair potholes along the Takoradi's Paa Grant Roundabout route.

His initiative, captured in online photos, depicted him addressing the potholes to enhance the road's drivability.

While some online users pointed out that the images were dated, many were deeply touched by the generous effort to improve road safety.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh