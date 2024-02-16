Raphael Dwamena, a celebrated Ghanaian footballer, has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing on the football pitch during a match between his Albanian club, Egnatia Rrogozhine, and Partizani.

Dwamena had been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate since 2020, but he suffered a relapse in October 2021 during a game in the Austrian League.

Despite medical interventions, including the implant, he succumbed to a cardiac arrest on November 11, 2023, prompting an outpouring of grief from the football community in Ghana and beyond.

The pre-burial service of the late Ghanaian footballing star Raphael Dwamena is going on at the Forecourt of the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in the Greater Accra region.

The late Ghanaian footballer has been laid in a casket for his family and friends to file past his remains which was brought to Ghana on November 17, 2023.

Several Ghanaian footballers, personnel from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and government officials were present to say their final goodbyes to the former Egnatia Rrogozhine player.

How Raphael Dwamena died

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena passed away after collapsing on a football pitch on November 11, 2023.

It was reported that the 28-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a game between his Albanian side, Egnatia Rrogozhine and Partizani. He collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game, forcing its suspension.

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020 as he returned to football.

Despite this medical intervention, Dwamena suffered from a relapse in October 2021 when he collapsed on the pitch in a game involving Blau-Weiss and Harterg in the Austrian League.

Dwamena refuses to give up on dream

Raphael Dwamena remained steadfast in pursuing his football dreams despite facing heart problems twice while playing in Spain and Denmark.

His journey, once considered a potential successor to Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars team, became a tale of inspiration and resilience.

Dwamena's heart condition was initially discovered during his time with the Danish club Vejle Boldklub.

