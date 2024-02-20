Ashanti Region NDC says the Regional Police Command was exaggerating by declaring their Manhyia South Organiser as wanted

The NDC Manhyia South Organiser had made some incendiary comments concerning the 2024 elections

According to the party's regional headquarters, the police know the organiser so they should have invited him personally instead of declaring him wanted

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has described as an overreaction, the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s declaration of the party’s Manhyia South Constituency Organiser as wanted.

According to the party, the regional police command could have handled the matter much differently than it did.

They accused the Ashanti Regional Police Command of using the incident to distract Ghanaians from more pressing matters such as the economic hardship in the country.

The Manhyia South Constituency Organiser, Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan became a person of interest following some incendiary comments he made about the upcoming 2024 general elections in a viral video.

According to him, any attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig the election will be met with brutal violence from the opposition NDC.

Commenting on the video, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr Frank Amoakohene reiterated on Citi FM that the comments were made in response to an equally incendiary comment from an NPP faithful.

However, the NPP faithful’s comments were edited out of the video.

“It was a conversation between an NDC person and an NPP person. They managed to get the video out which has the NPP person’s comment edited out of the video, and then now you declare an officer wanted without having to resort to the institution to produce the officer,” he said.

He also questioned the thinking behind the police’s declaration of the Manhyia South Organiser as wanted.

According to him, the organiser was well known to the police and the community thus they could have simply invited him to the station without making a huge fuss about it.

“This is an officer that you in the police, you know, and he is a tailor to most of the policemen, and it is not as though he is even a stranger or somebody you don’t know,” he said.

He wishes the Police had approached the party to produce the organiser instead of declaring him wanted.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Alhassan was at the police station today to assist with investigations into the matter.

Manhyia South Organiser declares war ahead of 2024 polls

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the NDC Manhyia South Organiser had threatened violence ahead of the 2024 polls.

In the viral video, he is seen threatening bloodshed should the NPP attempt to rig the elections or thwart the victory of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama in the December 7 elections.

However, in an interview on Kasapa FM, Alhaji Alhassan said he was responding to some inflammatory comments made by an NPP sympathiser.

According to him, the NPP sympathiser had alleged that the party will use all means possible to ensure that they break the 8 in the upcoming elections.

He said while he was not aware of the video being recorded, he is disappointed it was doctored to put him in a bad light.

