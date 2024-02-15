Ghanaians reacted to a heartwarming video of a man expressing delight over a house he tasked his junior brother to build for him in Ghana

The man and his wife, who arrived in Ghana from abroad with their children, could not hide their excitement

After the adorable clip surfaced on social media, many who watched it celebrated the man’s brother for an excellent job

Ghanaians reacted to a touching video of a man and his family from abroad arriving in Ghana to a splendid mansion he tasked his junior brother to build for him in Ghana.

The man and his significant other, Brunell Donald Kyei, were impressed when they saw the house his junior brother Ridwan had built for them while they were away.

Stunning exterior and interior

In a video that surfaced on social media, the house’s exterior and interior were stunning, leaving the wife grateful to her husband’s brother for the incredible work.

The couple, who had been developing the house since 2012, were thrilled by the huge master bedroom of the residence, which featured a television and a kitchen.

Justice Adutwum said:

Well done to be honest to your brother.

Nana Adjei posted:

This is how humanity should be.

Abenaa Serwaa Nyamekye commented:

Loyalty has spoken. Kudos.

Ohene Gyan posted:

All my four brothers in addition to myself can do that I thank God for giving me such kind brothers words ain’t enough.

Bill Asante said:

Such are the people we need in the community.

Nzemaah Fia Aidoo Blay posted:

Divine light shines upon him. He’s such a son devoid of corrupt mentality.

Stephen Mensah indicated:

Very good person.

Eric Obeng posted:

Where’s his location, I need him to supervise mine for me.

Rita Amponsah observed.

Ridwan’s brother is such a darling. Na this kind husband person dey find for, very Hamble shy and respectful.

