Minority MPs have raised concern about the failure of the EC to issue ID cards to flood victims 10 months to elections

They argue this could lead to mass voter marginalisation

The MPs have called on government to act quickly to issue new cards to victims before the elections

Members of Parliament whose constituents have been affected by the floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams are demanding an urgent and immediate replacement of all identification documents lost by the victims.

In an earnest plea from the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he warned that failure to replace the identification cards ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections could lead to the mass disenfranchisement of flood victims.

Collage of flooded town and Parliament. Source: Asaaseradio.com/Parliament of Ghana (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

He has called on the Electoral Commission to take practical steps to replace the cards as soon as possible.

“The house deserves to be assured that our compatriots will not be disenfranchised in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections. Practical steps ought to be taken by the EC to ensure that all who lost their voter ID cards have their cards replaced. It is not good enough for them to be told by the EC that they can vote without their cards.”

A furious MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah says the delay in any action towards replacing the documents is indicative that the country is without a government.

He noted that the abysmal performance of the government in addressing the needs of the flood victims is proof that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is not working.

“A government that we all know is working does not need a statement in this house to register people or replace their cards. It’s because the government is not working that is why a Member of Parliament will call on the government to register its own citizens who have lost their cards; national identification cards, national health insurance cards, voters register cards, why should we be calling on the government?”

Majority says MPs are politicking

Rebutting the minority MPs’ claim, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin said his colleagues are just politicking.

He said if the MPs really want action, they should direct their demands to the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority, as well as other relevant state bodies where their issues can be sorted.

“Mr Speaker, they want you to err with all your experience. I will aid you not to err. Mr Speaker the Electoral Commission is there, it’s an independent constitutional body. The call should be made on the Electoral Commission,” he said.

Electoral Commission says flood victims can vote without Voters’ card

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the EC has assured flood victims that they will be able to partake in the elections without their voters ID cards.

According to the EC, under this special provision, voters would have to report to their polling station on election day to be allowed without their ID card.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh