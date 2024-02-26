GTEC has threatened to shut down universities that fail to charter by August 31, 2024

According to GTEC, this is part of the commission's unwavering commitment to uphold standards

Currently, the Commission says some 43 universities are ready to charter

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a stern warning to private tertiary institutions that have not yet chartered or initiated the process of chartering to begin to do so.

According to GTEC, failure to comply with the directive could result in the closure of the institution.

GTEC stated that the directive, which is mandated by the Act of the Commission as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, applies to all tertiary education institutions nationwide with a deadline set for August 31, 2024.

Speaking at the Conference of West African Universities hosted at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Acting Director General of GTEC stressed the commission’s unwavering commitment to uphold standards.

“As you may be aware, by the enabling Act of GTEC 1023, all private tertiary institutions must charter or demonstrate evidence of processes towards the attainment of same by August 31st, 2024 since non-adherent institutions will be forced to close upon expiration of the window of application as captured in the law,” he said.

He further revealed that the GTEC has received 77 applications from private tertiary institutions across the country for the initiation of the chartering processes.

Of the number, some 43 universities are ready to charter while 21 others would be ready to charter in two years.

However, the GTEC revealed that some universities are already in distress conditions and are being advised to shut down.

GTEC aims to make Ghana tertiary educational delivery a game changer

The Acting Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, says GTEC is aiming to make Ghana’s tertiary educational delivery system a front runner in the sub-region.

He believes by achieving that goal in the shortest possible time, Ghana’s tertiary education system will bolster the country’s foreign resource mobilisation for the rapid development of the nation’s economy.

He urged the government to invest in tertiary education infrastructure to ease the goal’s achievement.

GTEC affirms quota system at Colleges of Education

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the government had refuted claims that it instituted a quota system at Colleges of Education because it did not want to pay trainee allowances, as some have suggested.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission revealed that the decision was taken due to a challenge with space at the colleges, hence, informing the quota system.

GTEC explained that the four-year system being run at the colleges of education has caused a limited space to admit more prospective teacher-trainees.

