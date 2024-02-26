Kwame Pianim Expresses Utter Disappointment In Ofori-Atta's New Appointment

Economist, Kwame Pianim, has expressed displeasure in Akufo-Addo giving Ken Ofori-Atta a new appointment in government

According to Pianim, the new appointment has eroded whatever goodwill the ministerial reshuffle may have brought the government

He also expressed disappointment in the resignation of former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Kwame Pianim, has expressed utter disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor and special envoy for international trade.

Ofori-Atta’s new appointment follows his removal from office on February 14, 2024 as part of the president’s ministerial reshuffle.

In a statement dated February 15, 2024, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare announced the new appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, Kwame Pianim, who is a leading member of the party and an economist, noted that the re-appointment of Ofori-Atta was terrible for the optics.

He explained that sneaking the former Finance Minister back into the government machinery was going to undermine any efforts at rebuilding trust and confidence in the government’s ability to manage the economy.

“ It’s the same guy who got us kicked out of the Eurobond market, how can he be an envoy?

“We don’t have an economy now, what is he going to be advising him on? You pick Amin Adam as a minister for finance, leave him to start doing the work,” he said.

Pianim comments on resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader

Also Kwame Pianim is unhappy with the change of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his role as Majority leader in parliament.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had tendered his resignation following swelling rumours of a parliamentary shake-up and attempts to oust him.

The former Majority Leader had said his decision to resign was to ensure that those rumours do not cause factionalism in the party’s parliamentary caucus.

He was succeeded by his deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, however, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonus will remain as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Commenting on the affair, Kwame Pianim said the former Majority Leader is an icon in parliament and his tireless effort at keeping the house in order is commendable.

“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is an icon in parliament. People sitting outside think that managing parliament is easy, it isn’t easy. He has to make sure that all the bills that cabinet ministers, the presidency send are in line with the constitution. I’m saddened. I think he should have been left there to manage parliament,” he said.

Akufo-Addo appoints caretaker ministers

YEN.com.gh has reported that President Akufo-Addo has appointed caretaker ministers for the ministries without substantive ministers.

The likes of Railway Minister John Peter Amewu and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were given additional responsibilities.

The reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration

