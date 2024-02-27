Akufo-Addo To Rename Kumasi And Tamale International Airports

The Kumasi International Airport will be named after Asante Kingdom’s 13th king, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I

The Kumasi International Airport is set to be named after the Asante Kingdom’s 13th monarch, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo during his penultimate State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

The facility, which is 98% completed, will be known as the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.

It is expected to be commissioned by May 2024.

The President further announced that Tamale International Airport will be known as the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

Tolon Naa Alhaji Yakubu Alhassan Tali was a Ghanaian politician and founding member of the Northern People's Party, a political party in the New Patriotic Party tradition.

Tali was also the Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area.

Tamale Airport gets international status

The second phase of the Tamale International Airport was completed and commissioned on August 23, 2023.

The expansion project cost $70 million and was facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council.

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub.

$20.9m tax waiver for the second phase of Tamale Airport

In October 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of Parliament expressed their support for constructing the second phase of the Tamale Airport.

The lawmakers approved the Ghana cedi equivalent of $20,953,066.69 to purchase materials, equipment and vehicles for work to begin.

