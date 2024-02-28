Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper says Akufo-Addo's acceptance of responsibility for the economic crisis is belated

According to him, the President should have done so long ago and not now when his tenure is coming to an end

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that Ghana is on track to fully overcoming her economic challenges in record time

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has criticised President Akufo-Addo for only taking responsibility for the challenging state of the economy now that his tenure is coming to a close.

According to Terkper, the gesture is so late and does little to demonstrate the government’s responsibility and readiness at addressing the economic crisis.

Collage of Akufo-Addo and Seth Terkper. Sources: Getty Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, during his reading of the State of the Nation Address stated that there is no ambiguity about who should take the responsibility for the successes and failures of his government.

He was talking about the very difficult situation the country had found itself in leading to her subscription to a three-year IMF programme to bring stability and confidence back to the economy.

“These included tax measures that we did not like, but we knew we had to take in the knowledge that the medicine would be bitter, but temporary,” he said.

Taking responsibility for the situation, Akufo-Addo categorically stated that:

“When it comes to responsibility for what happens in the government. It stops with the President, he or she has ultimate responsibility.”

He added that:

“Of course, a member of the government might take an idea, be it generated by the President or the official or a committee, and turn it into a huge success, and the honours would be claimed or shared where public perception falls.

“But, ultimately, the President is responsible, and, therefore, takes the credit or the blame for whatever happens in his or her government.”

However, reacting to the President’s statements, Seth Terkper said Akufo-Addo should have done this at the height of the economic crisis.

“It’s belated, I’ll say with all due respect again because remember the record even as at last year, even going into the IMF programme, we were being told that this is a government that has performed,” he said.

Akufo-Addo confident the nation is recovering

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that Ghana is on track to fully overcoming her economic challenges in record time.

Concluding his speech on the floor of Parliament, he stated that, “we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence.”

He urged Ghanaians to brave the storm and sail through in one piece.

“But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh