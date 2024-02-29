The Parliament of Ghana was without power for a while during proceedings on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Ghana's Parliament was hit by a power cut during proceedings on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The interruption of power to the chamber came soon after Abena Osei Asare, the MP for Atiwa East, delivered a submission on the State of the Nation address by the president.

The power cut is reportedly linked to a GH¢23 million debt owed ECG.

Ghana's parliament chamber (L). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video online, someone can be heard wondering aloud if this was an act of sabotage.

The power cut dew jeers from Minority MPs who chanted dumsor and turned on flashlights on their phones.

Prior, ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the power outages were due to a lack of fuel for the thermal plants in Takoradi, which have since shut down.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah demanded a load-shedding timetable in January because of these concerns.

#DumsorIsBack was trending online after several Ghanaians experienced power cuts in the last few days.

Buah said the government does not have enough gas to fuel thermal plants because of cash flow issues.

Former President John Mahama also criticised the government, saying it has allowed another power crisis.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Mahama is concerned that the NDC would inherit a power crisis if it wins the 2024 election.

Fears about the return of Dumsor started in May 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that last year, the rampant unannounced power cuts in large areas of the country prompted concerns about the return of dumsor or intermittent power cuts.

Experts were worried about the country's inability to meet the growing demand for electricity consumption.

But the Energy Ministry and available data dispelled fears that dumsor was back.

At the time, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) called for the inclusion of a $1.4 billion debt owed to them by the government in the mid-year budget review.

