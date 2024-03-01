The CHRAJ boss has threatened to go to the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo assents to the Anti-LGBT bill

Joseph Whittal says homosexuality is part of Ghanaian tradition, and homosexuals deserve the protection of the state

However, sponsors of the bill disagree and are pushing Akufo-Addo to let the bill become law

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has threatened legal action if President Akufo-Addo approves the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill proscribes a three year maximum jail term for persons that identify as part of the LGBT community or is caught engaging in homosexuality, and a five year maximum jail term for persons caught promoting or advocating for gay rights.

The passage of the Anti-gay bill has faced sharp criticisms from civil society organisations and the international community who say its draconian nature will erode Ghana’s democracy and endanger the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

However, proponents argue the bill protects Ghanaian family values and culture and have urged President Akufo-Addo to make the bill law.

Reacting to these sentiments, CHRAJ, in line with its constitutional mandate, has pushed against the bill.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal says the President must not assent to the bill to become law.

He has threatened his commission will lead the charge against the bill at the Supreme Court should the President do the bidding of the bill’s sponsors.

“I work with these people and I know the way they are suffering. So how do you say it is about our culture? Are they not Ghanaians too? Long before Sam George was born there have been homosexuals in Ghana. This is part of our tradition.

“You can’t just get up and throw them out and say you don’t need them, we need our culture…your culture gave birth to these people, you need to protect them as well,” he bemoaned.

Supporters argue for the bill’s passage

But Ningo Prampram MP and lead proponent of the bill, Sam George, said he is unperturbed by the backlash the bill’s passage has garnered.

He has urged the President to assent to the bill.

“When the US Congress passed a law that made polygamy illegal, Mr Whittal and his co-sponsors should state what dangers polygamy constitutes to humanity? But America is jailing people. Have they as so-called human rights persons spoken against that infringement?” he shot back.

Prof Adei says Akufo-Addo should sign the bill

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Former Rector of GIMPA, Prof Adei said should President Akufo-Addo decide to veto the bill, the political implications will be incalculable for the NPP

He has urged the President to assent to the bill and put the matter to rest.

