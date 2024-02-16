Chief anti-LGBT bill campaigner Sam George says he’s confident the bill will pass soon

This is despite Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin blocking the third consideration stage of the bill, calling for a review of the sentencing terms in the bill

Sam George believes the overwhelming majority of parliament supports the bill so the obstacle will be overcome easily

Sam George Nartey, the lead sponsor of the Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, says he is not bothered by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the deputy majority leader’s 14-point proposal to remove all custodial sentences in the proposed bill.

According to him, he is confident Afenyo-Markin’s proposal will be defeated by campaigners pushing for the anti-LGBT bill’s passage.

Sam George is confident the bill will pass despite Afenyo-Markin's new proposals. Source: Twitter @Afenyo-Markin(L)/TV3(R)

The anti-LGBT bill was supposed to go through the third reading yesterday February 15, 2024, to allow for its passage today, Friday, February 16, 2024.

However, a 14-point proposal by the Effutu MP, Afenyo Markin, blocked the third reading of the bill.

He stated that the passage of the bill was democratically retrogressive and would not be the solution to maintain Ghana’s family values and proper human sexual rights.

“Mr. Speaker, in the least, such individuals who get into our jails become worse off,” he argued.

Sam George reacts to the proposal

But Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George says the removal of the custodial sentences is not feasible.

He counter-argued that Ghana’s jurisprudence does not support non-custodial sentences, such as community service, thus suggesting such in the proposed bill will fall flat.

He is hopeful that with the support of the majority of parliament, the deputy leader’s proposal will be defeated to allow the passage of the bill.

"Even the majority leader, Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, does not support the position of his deputy, but again like I said, this is a personal thing, not a party position. And I am satisfied that we have the support of the majority of members that when this is pushed, we’ll go through this second consideration and after the second consideration, the only thing left is the third reading; nothing else can happen again,” he said.

Parliament to retake second reading of anti-LGBT bill

Meanwhile, following Afenyo-Markin’s proposal, Parliament has decided to retake the second reading of the anti-LGBT bill to reconsider the custodial sentences.

Already, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament, last week, approved an amendment to the bill imposing a six-month custodial sentence or less on individuals who aided or promoted LGBTQ activities.

Before the amendment, such people faced up to five years in prison, and groups or persons seen as promoting acts prohibited under the bill or campaigning for the rights of LGBT people could face even stricter terms of up to 10 years in prison.

Parliament unanimously supports Anti-LGBT bill

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Parliament had unanimously expressed its support for the anti-LGBT bill.

This was despite concerns from human rights activists and some civil society organisations that the bill posed danger to Ghana’s democracy and standing within the comity of nations.

