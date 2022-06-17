MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that Ghana lost a respected judge at the Appeal Court bench because of the National Cathedral project

According to the opposition MP, Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan resigned because he did not support the decision to destroy his home to make way for the project

The judge, Mr Ablakwa revealed, was honoured in 2013 by Ghana Bar Association for his uprightness and will to resist corruption

An astute Appeal Court judge reportedly resigned from the bench in 2018 to protest Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to break judges' bungalows for the National Cathedral project.

L-R: The project site of the National Cathedral and the judges' bungalow being destroyed. Source: UGC/@okudzetoablakwa

According to MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan was among the many judges who tried to fight back a notice to vacate their official bungalows for demolishing but didn't get the support they had hoped for.

The opposition MP for North Tongu described Justice Gyan as reputable and incorruptible.

"This was a judge the Ghana Bar Association conferred a rare honour at its 2012/2013 Annual General Conference, celebrating him for his' uprightness and will to resist corruption in the discharge of his duties.'

"Other nations would have done everything in their power to protect and encourage a jewel like Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan, but here in Ghana, he was hounded out and his incorruptible career on the bench literally 'demolished.'

"When we reflect on the many physical demolishings that have been carried out to fulfill the President's personal pledge, let us not forget the many careers, dreams and multitudes of jobs that have been equally demolished," Mr Ablakwa posted on Facebook on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Mr Ablakwa remains one of the most outspoken critics of the National Cathedral project. In the last couple of weeks, he has published documents to support his position that the project is ill-conceived and lacks transparency.

One of such documents captures the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta directing the Controller and Accountant-General's Department to release GH¢25 million of state money as seed money for the project.

Mr Ablakwa and his colleagues on the Minority side in Parliament think the directive was illegal because it didn't get the approval of the Legislature as stipulated by law.

They also say that although President Nana Akufo-Addo had said in the past that he would use donations from churches and the general public to erect the mammoth edifice, he was stealthily dipping his hands in state coffers.

Mr Ablakwa has said he is particularly worried that there is no evidence of work done on the project site, although the government has already released more than GH¢200 million.

