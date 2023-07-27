Chief Justice Torkornoo has been trending on social since Wednesday, July 27, 2023, after a video of her facial expression at the mention of her name went viral

In one of the viral videos, Mahama is heard addressing the Chief Justice but when the camera pans to her face, she seemed to have given the NDC flagbearer a side-eye

The incident happened at the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost

Videos and images of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's facial expression when former president John Dramani Mahama mentioned her name before his speech at a national event recently have gone viral.

In one of the videos posted on TikTok, Mahama is captured observing protocol before his brief speech at the National Development Conference on Wednesday, but shortly after addressing the CJ, the camera pans to her with a baffling facial expression.

The CJ was captured moving her eyes in the direction of where Mahama was standing behind the podium without turning her face. Her lips also seemed tightly shut, triggering a barrage of reactions on social media.

The TikTok video was captioned, "Why is the Chief Justice angry???"

On Twitter, @dfslivenet picked up the trend on social media and posted a photo with the caption:

"Chief Justice Torkornoo's facial expression when acknowledged by Mahama shocks Ghanaians".

The National Development Conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, was organised by the Church of Pentecost.

The two-day conference opened on July 26, and brought together Ghanaian statesmen and major development actors, partners and stakeholders.

The theme for the event was: “Moral Vision and National Development”.

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and vice president Mahamudu Bawumia were all present at the event.

Watch a compilation of portions of the speeches by Mahama and Bawumia below:

What Ghanaians on social media are reacting to the CJ's facial expression

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions on Twitter to CJ Torkornoo's trending facial expression.

@CitizenKojo8 said:

"Chief Justice Torkornoo is not a hypocrite. She has given mahama the best facial expression for calling her and other justices of the supreme court as 'unanimous FC'"

@KokuAnyidoho offered an explanation to justify the CJ's reaction:

"Is the name not, Torkornoo? So if you pronounce it “Torkeno” do you expect her to smile when you have pronounced her cherished surname wrongly? Like e be me too, I go bore paaa. People don’t joke with their names & a cardinal rule in public speaking,is to get names, right."

On Facebook, Maame Adepa commented:

"U can frown and squeeze your face we don’t care madam."

Justice Torkonoo takes office as CJ

Last month, YEN.com.gh reported that Justice Gertrude Torkonoo assumed office as Ghana's Chief Justice after her official inauguration at the Jubilee House Her swearing-in ceremony.

She was sworn in by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of the Presidency on Monday, June 12, 2023, at was well-attended.

Justice Torkonoo becomes Ghana's third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Torkornoo directs Mahama must present pink sheets, not spreadsheets

YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that during the election petition that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stated that the Supreme Court was expecting pink sheets from the 2020 election petitioner, Mahama and the NDC.

She said former president Mahama has come to the court with spreadsheets to prove electoral irregularities.

Mahama says NPP has created a mess

Also, John Dramani Mahama thumbed down Nana Akufo-Addo's management of national affairs.

In an interview with KSM, Mahama said if the things happening under Akufo-Addo had happened under his presidency, he would have been crucified.

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections also said Ghanaians don't trust politicians anymore because Akufo-Addo and his ministers have been a failure.

