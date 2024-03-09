Apostle Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has reportedly filed a complaint against Radio/TV presenter Captain Smart

The distressed widow lodged her displeasure at the Accra Central Police Headquarters on Friday, March 8

It comes after a video resurfaced where the media personality claimed her husband died of poisoning

The wife of late Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Ampontuah Kumah has reportedly filed a complaint against media figure Captain Smart at the Accra Central Police Headquarters.

Apostle Lilian Kumah is said to be distraught following claims by the Onua TV presenter that her deceased husband, who served as Ejisu Member of Parliament, died of poisoning.

Late MP's widow concerned about unsubstantiated claims

Per Asaase Radio, the distressed widow of the late legislator filed the complaint on Friday, March 8. Lilian Kumah expressed significant concern about the harm these unsubstantiated claims are causing to her husband’s reputation and the family’s well-being, especially during this time of grief.

The widow urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate the journalist’s allegations and question him about the basis of his claims to end this misinformation and injustice.

Her complaint follows a reemerged video where the media personality confidently alleged that the late lawmaker was killed through poisoning.

Dr John Kumah, 45, reportedly passed away in an ambulance en route to Accra while on his way to Germany for medical treatment. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Wontumi presenter Oheneba Asiedu claims the late John Kumah was killed through poisoned “Akonfem”

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Wontumi TV/FM show host Oheneba Nana Asiedu has described events surrounding the death of the late Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Kumah.

During a programme on Wontumi FM, Oheneba claimed the late minister, who was also the Ejisu Member of Parliament, was poisoned through guinea fowl meat (Akonfem).

Oheneba Asiedu alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, and the late legislator were served the claimed poisoned meat during their stay in the same hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region on October 22.

