Mahama Promises To Prioritise Solving Water Accessibility Challenges In Accra

John Mahama says his future NDC government will improve access to water within the capital city

Currently, there are parts of the capital that are experiencing acute water shortages

The former president blames the failure of the Akufo-Addo administration to expand existing water accessibility capacity

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says his future NDC government will improve water accessibility in Accra amid recent acute shortages.

He blamed the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to take proactive measures to address the challenge of water accessibility in Accra, despite the city’s rapidly growing population.

He noted that projects to expand the city’s water accessibility that had been initiated during his erstwhile government and that of Professor Atta-Mills had been abandoned by the current government.

He revealed that between Prof Mills’ tenure and his, 40 million gallons of water had been added to Accra’s water supply.

However, he said the same cannot be said about the Akufo-Addo government.

He pledged that when given the opportunity to lead the country again after the December 7 election, he will prioritise the expansion of Accra’s water supply to meet demand.

Mahama to prioritise stalled, abandoned projects

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama, says should he assume office following the 2024 general elections, his government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects with available resources.

According to him, starting new projects at the expense of uncompleted ones would further exacerbate the country’s infrastructural challenges.

He was speaking in relation to some stalled projects at the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in the Upper West Regional capital of Wa, which he vowed to complete should he be given the nod in the upcoming elections.

He also promised to complete several projects initiated by the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills as well as seee to the completion of several road projects in the area.

Mahama promises to review Free SHS

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has again pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mahama said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

Speaking to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 he called for a stakeholder summit on education to enhance the Free SHS system and elevate the quality of primary education.

Africa Education Watch told YEN.com.gh that the focus of politicians should shift to education financing.

