The Greater Accra Region National Democratic Congress wants to monitor the 2024 election using drones

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the party wants to safeguard the polls

These remarks came as NDC flagbearer John Mahama called for vigilance during the polls

The Greater Accra National Democratic Congress plans to monitor the 2024 election using drones.

The NDC is targeting two million votes in the Greater Accra Region.

John Mahama (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the party wants to protect its expected regional votes.

Moore said the party would be training party members to operate the drones.

These comments came as NDC flagbearer John Mahama called for vigilance during the polls.

Mahama, who just unveiled his full presidential ticket, has taken his Building Ghana Tour to the Greater Accra Region as he makes a bid to become President for a second term.

"We can do all the campaigning we want but if we are not vigilant on the day and don’t cover every polling station with eagle eyes, you will do everything you can and not achieve the objective that you want.”

The economic crisis under the NPP government has allowed Mahama and the NDC to gain more favour in the eyes of Ghanaians as the campaigns heat up.

Corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo government have left people reminiscing positively about life under the Mahama administration pre-2017.

As things stand, most polls predict victory for Mahama in the 2024 elections as he squares up against Mahamudu Bawumia

Two UK research firms, for example, have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

Vice President Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the NDC's campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh