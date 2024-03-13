The Electoral Commission has rejected plans by the NDC to deploy drones on election day

The EC says such a deployment could breach laid down security protocols and invade on electorates privacy

But The NDC say their drones are to only check for vote rigging

The Electoral Commission (EC) says plans by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region to deploy drones to monitor the December 7 polls will not be permitted.

According to the EC, the action could breach established security protocols on the election day and invade the privacy of voters as they cast their ballots.

The EC noted that for the above concerns the deployment of drones by the NDC will not be allowed.

However, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe stated that the EC is yet to receive any official notification from the NDC regarding the deployment of drones.

Dr Quaicoe said he is confident such a proposition will be rejected by both the police and the EC as electoral areas are security zones.

He said any actions that may threaten the sanctity of the electoral area will not be allowed.

NDC to deploy drones on election day

The EC’s comment follows Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC stating that the NDC will deploy drones on election day as part of efforts to secure two million votes for the party within the region.

He said the deployment of drones will help the party monitor the elections to prevent any event of electoral rigging.

He added that preparations are underway to commence the training of constituency executives on how to use the drones to monitor ground activities.

EC abandons plans to eliminate guarantor system

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the EC says it has aborted its plans to eliminate the guarantor system from the upcoming December 7 elections.

This means new registrants can register onto the electoral role with the use of a guarantor.

This was revealed at the just-ended Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting where the electoral calendar was discussed.

The EC had earlier proposed the removal of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

However, the move had faced stiff opposition from the opposition, the National Democratic Congress who had argued that the removal of the guarantor system was unjustifiable.

However, following the EC’s U-turn, the NDC has welcomed the decision, calling it an inclusive one.

Source: YEN.com.gh