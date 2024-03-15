Famous American online streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum left Ghana barely 24 hours after landing due to an internet outage that has affected the subregion

The duo were meant to stay for four days after arriving in the country on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, unfortunately they decided to end their Africa tour due to poor internet connection

Videos of them leaving their hotel for the airport have gone viral on social media as many expressed their concerns

American online streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum ended their West Africa trip abruptly due to an internet disruption that affected the subregion, including Ghana.

Kai Cenat and Fanum at the airport. Image Credit: @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Kai Cenat and Fanum leave Ghana due to internet outage

The big online streamers were supposed to stay and tour Accra, Ghana for four days, unfortunately, due to the internet outage, they had had to cut their stay short.

This is because their job relies solely on the internet since they have to stream on Twitch and share with their followers how they are meant to spend their time in Ghana.

The disruption that has affected the entire sub-region led Kai Cenat and Fanum to change their plans and bring an end to their African tour and travel back to the United States.

The duo managed to visit the local Makola Market where they danced and created content with the viral traders of the Happy Town Project. They also got their hair braided, enjoyed Ghanaian Jollof, and visited Aburi.

Videos show them leaving the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the night of Thursday, March 14, 2024, after arriving in the country in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, the first country Kai and Fanum visited was Nigeria where they toured the country with Nigerian comic skitmaker Shank Comics and met Nigerian Grammy nominated singer Davido.

Below is a carousel post of how Kai Cenat and Fanum sent their time in Ghana.

Reactions as Kai Cenat and Fanum end their trip to Ghana abruptly

Ghanaians and fans of Kai Cenat and Fanum expressed their disappointment in the two biggest online stramers ending their trip to Ghana abruptly due to the internet outage.

Below are reactions to the videos of them leaving for the airport:

muvaland_studios said:

So he went to stream, not to actually learn & embrace …. Just for clout and likes.. . Got it

efos17599 said:

So you wanna tell me Ghana has no other NETWORK apart from MTN??

bey_llis1_wiggle said:

I know he can’t survive without internet just like fish out of water

mercurybase said:

Ghana how do you explain this to us Nigerians

thedistanttraveler said:

They should have stayed anyway and experience it but I understand.

asupremequeen said:

Come back in December @kaicenat

bellaberry639 said:

I wish someone would have given them Airtel to use anyways if you’re using Airtel to browse you don’t know what God has done for you anyways I am not sharing with my hotspot with no one

100percentghanaian said:

Well, it wasn't Ghana that got affected. Nigeria, Liberia, and 4 other countries were affected, too

Below is a video of Kai Cenat and Fanum leaving the hotel for the airport.

"No WIFI”: Kai Cenat readies Nigerians for banter as he shares experience in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that American streamer Kai Cenat buzzed the internet with his recent and unexpected revelation about Ghana.

The Youtuber who had previously spent an adventurous four days in Nigeria continued his voyage to the Gold Coast country.

Kai in a visual outburst revealed that Ghana has no WIFI, which caught the Nigerians as they lashed out at the sister country with steaming hot takes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh