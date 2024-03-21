The Majority caucus in Parliament has condemned the Speaker's decision to suspend the vetting and approval of persons nominated by Akufo-Addo to fill ministerial slots

They called the decision arbitrary and undemocratic

They further lambasted the Minority for supporting such a stance

The Majority caucus in Parliament has condemned the decision of the Speaker of Parliament to suspend the vetting and approval of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointees.

They have described the decision as arbitrary, undemocratic and a hindrance to government business.

The Majority say the Speaker's decision is arbitrary.

According to the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, the Speaker taking this decision in relation to the President’s letter to the house directing it to desist from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to the Jubilee House is capricious.

They explained in a press statement that the President, through his decision to refrain from accepting the bill, only sought not to undermine the court's authority.

“The President was being law-abiding by reason of the injunctive processes pending before the Supreme Court.

“Moreover, the President did not undermine the powers of the Supreme Court so as to bring the administration of justice to disrepute,” the statement read.

The Majority stressed that following the Speaker’s actions, President Akufo-Addo has been denied the able men and women necessary to assist him in administering the government machinery.

As a result, they accused the Speaker of undermining the country’s democracy and not the President, as Alban Bagbin had suggested.

Majority berates the Minority for supporting the Speaker’s decision

The Majority further rebuked the Minority for supporting the Speaker’s decision to suspend the vetting and approval process.

In their press statement, they said the National Democratic Caucus are siding with the Speaker in a grand conspiracy to sabotage the government.

They noted that the NDC’s thirst to come into power has led them to intentionally misconstrue the letter from the Presidency in order to serve their own parochial interests.

They added that the NDC has no better ideas or alternatives for developing Ghana. Yet, they place impediments in the way of government from providing good governance to Ghanaians.

Minority backs Speaker’s decision on the Presidency’s letter

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Minority in Parliament say the Speaker is justified in suspending the vetting and approval of ministerial nominees.

They have given their full backing to the Speaker as they prepare to give the President a showdown.

The Minority said they will no longer countenance the President's autocratic tendencies.

