Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, following allegations of double land sales and oath violations

The removal order was issued at a Manhyia Palace sitting, reaffirming the Asantehene's intent expressed earlier in October.

The destoolment extended to sub-chiefs deemed unable to provide wise counsel, and Otumfuo called for individuals with land issues in Kwapra to bring their cases for resolution

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, has officially destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra in the Ashanti Region.

The removal order was pronounced during a session of the Asanteman Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The action was initiated in response to allegations of the double sale of lands and violations of the Great Ashanti Oath (Ntamkese) by Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani.

A collage of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Source: Twitter

In October, the Asantehene summoned Kwaprahene, expressing his intent to end Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani's reign due to accusations of engaging in the double sale of lands and violating the Great Ashanti Oath (Ntamkese).

The Asantehene highlighted the chief's evasion of discussions, citing sickness as an excuse, and emphasised his determination not to accept any excuses.

The Asantehene recounted past grievances, stating that when Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani was young, he sold the Asantehene's land without delivering the agreed-upon payment.

During the sitting at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene criticised both Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani and the kingmakers of Kwapra for his alleged misconduct and their failure to provide wise counsel.

The destoolment of Kwaprahene was accompanied by the removal of several sub-chiefs linked to him who were deemed unable to offer wise counsel.

As part of the resolution, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for individuals with land issues in Kwapra to present their cases to him, pledging to address and resolve any such matters.

Asantehene destools Adumoahene over land dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, citing involvement in multiple land disputes and violations of customary procedures.

The destoolment follows warnings issued to the chief, Nana Osei Tiri Ababio, who allegedly did not heed them.

That was the third destoolment in three months under the Asantehene's authority, with the latest occurring just four days prior.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu sacks Antoa chief over unauthorised sale of lands

In another story, the Asantehene destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for unauthorised land sales and violating Asanteman's customs.

The decision to destool him was made during a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on May 29, 2023.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, who served as the Antoa chief for 23 years, faced additional criticism for unilaterally installing his nephew as his successor without proper authorisation.

Source: YEN.com.gh