Alexander Djiku has become the next Black Stars player to withdraw from the squad ahead of Ghana's upcoming friendly games

The announcement was made as the Black Stars readied to play Nigeria in Morroco

The 29-year-old payer was reportedly targetted by fans of his club over the weekend, hence raising concerns about his safety

Alexander Djiku will not be available for the Black Stars in their upcoming international friendly games.

Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo made the disclosure in a post on X on Friday, March 22, 2024.

He revealed that the Fenerbahçe centre back sought permission from the appropriate authorities to remain with his Turkey-based club during the international break.

"Alexander Djiku has asked to be excused from the Black Stars squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.The defender has not made the trip to join camp in Morocco, and will stay with Fenerbahçe during the international break."

The Black Stars will take on Nigeria in a friendly on Friday, March 22, in Morroco, after which they play Uganda on Tuesday, March 26.

Some Fenerbahçe fans target Djiku

French sports broadcast channel RMC Sports, in a post on X revealed that Alexander Djiku was targeted by fans of his club this weekend, raising concerns about his safety.

"Djiku, former Ligue 1 player and victim of some Trabzonspor supporters this weekend, testifies to "a feeling of fear" for his life", the post read.

Ghanaians react to the news about Djiku

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions about the absence of Djiku from the team.

@Kobinaocrangh wrote:

then which players are going to play against Nigeria?

@Wakandanson stated:

Not a problem we already know what he can do, the friendlies are there to blood new players in so lets play them. I want to see Asare in goal as well.

0panaa_1 reacted:

Them Go score us rough

@Phacterz1 stated:

The hard boys wey dey put in the work are all pulling out. You know why?? Coz they see it as time wasting.

@paulusdepaulson

Ooo what's happening? This is my first time seeing players declining call-ups.ut last times incident.

@Hyped_Raiden reacted:

It's understandable cos a clash between Ghana and Nigeria is always going to be too physical than usual and getting injured in a friendlies can ruin your career.

Otto Addo react to his appointment as Black Stars coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has opened up on his plan for the senior national team.

Otto Addo spoke in an interview days before the Black Stars take on Nigeria's Super Eagles in a friendly in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.

In the interview, Otto Addo admitted how low the Black Stars have sunk in football and his plan to ensure the team rises again.

