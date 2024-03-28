MP for Ningo-Prampram says the Supreme Court must quash Richard Sky's application against the anti-LGBT bill

He argues that the application is frivolous and without merit

He was, however, dismayed about the scheduling of the cases

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the injunction application filed by Richard Dela Sky against the transmission of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill from Parliament to the Presidency.

His comment was hinged on the recent dismissal of an application for an injunction against the vetting and approval process of ministerial nominees filed by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

Sam George says Richard's Sky's application must be treated like Dafeamekpor's. Source: GhanaWeb/Metro TV

Dafeamekpor challenged the President’s authority to reassign ministers to other ministries without parliamentary approval.

The Supreme Court had deemed the case was without merit and threw it out.

According to Sam George, the same standard should be applied to Richard Dela Sky's case as well.

Richard Dela Sky has prayed the court to declare the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill null, void and of no effect.

According to him, the bill breaches and constitutional provisions and should not be allowed to become law.

But Sam George contends that the case is frivolous and should be quashed.

He argues that the Supreme Court cannot restrain both Parliament and the President from performing their constitutional mandate.

He stated that any other verdict that goes contrary to an outright dismissal of the case would be deemed as the judiciary being biased.

Sam George says judicial scheduling of cases is unfair

Meanwhile, Sam George has joined the Minority caucus to express his utter dismay at the sequence of scheduling of the cases before the Supreme Court.

He said the Richard Sky case should have been heard before the Dafeamekpor case, as that was filed first.

The Ningo-Prampram MP said the court’s order of proceeding did not demonstrate fairness.

AG says no urgency in Anti-LGBT bill

YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, says every aspect of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill is politically motivated.

According to Godfred Dame, the very loud public outcry and unwavering calls for the President to assent to the bill despite warnings of its dire consequences on the Ghanaian economy and democracy is proof that the bill is just another political ploy by its proponents.

He added that the bill does not deserve the kind of urgency its supporters have attached to it and that there are other pressing matters the president has to attend to.

