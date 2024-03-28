Attorney General Godfred Dame says the opposition NDC should stop accusing the judiciary of bias

He says he had filed for an expeditious hearing of Dafeamekpor's matter, which is why it was addressed in a short time

He revealed that the government has, meanwhile, opposed Richard Sky's application for an injunction against the anti-LGBT bill

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has revealed that he applied for an expedited hearing of the injunction application filed by the South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

His revelation follows harsh criticism from the National Democratic Congress and its caucus in parliament for what they describe as unfair judicial scheduling by the Supreme Court.

Godfred Dame says the attacks against the judiciary are baseless. Sources: Myjoyonline

According to the Minority, the application for an injunction against transmitting the Human Rights and Family Values Bill to Jubilee House filed by Richard Sky should have been heard before Dafeamekpor’s case.

They stated that the refusal of the court to treat that case before Dafeamekpor’s was evidence of the court’s bias.

However, rubbishing the accusation, Dame explained that applying for an expeditious determination of the matter is allowed by the constitution.

He noted that without an application for expeditious determination, the case would have lasted longer in court than it has now.

He stated that the scheduling of cases was the sole duty of the court’s registry, and the Chief Justice had no hand in it; thus, accusing her of bias was most unfair.

AG files affidavit against Sky's application

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has revealed that the government has filed an affidavit opposing Richard Dela Sky’s application for an injunction against transmitting the anti-LGBT bill to the Jubilee House.

Sky is praying the court declares the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

However, following the refusal of the President to receive the bill as a result of Sky’s application, the Minority has accused the president of hiding behind the judiciary to avoid assenting to the bill.

Reacting to this assertion, Godfred Dame said it was baseless and unwanted.

Sam George urged apex court to quash Sky’s application

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the chief proponent of the anti-LGBT bill, Samuel Nartey George, has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the injunction application filed by Richard Dela Sky against the transmission of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill from Parliament to the Presidency.

According to him, the application should be given the same treatment as Dafeamekpor’s case was.

He described it as frivolous and without merit.

