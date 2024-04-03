Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament says the more than 500% hike in fees for passport application is justified

Appiah Kubi says the document is largely a privilege and should not be heavily subsidised by the government

But the Minority says the upward adjustment should have been gradual instead of the sudden hike

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Andy Appiah Kubi, says the recent upward adjustment of passport application fees is justified.

Defending the government’s position on the matter, he noted that very few people who apply for passports actually travel with them.

Andy Appiah Kubi has been justifying the upward adjustment of passport application fees. Source: Graphic online

Source: Getty Images

He stated that only about 20% of people who apply for passports need them for travel, which he says makes the booklets a privilege for the larger population rather than a necessity.

He stated that it is, therefore erroneous on the part of government to continue to heavily subsidise a travel document which truly serves just a small population of travellers.

According to him, charging the total fees for the passports is only fair to the taxpayer.

Speaking to the media in Accra today, Wednesday, April 3, Appiah Kubi stated that despite the more than 500% hike in the price of the product, it still remains one of the cheapest in the sub-region.

This follows the upward adjustment of fees for passport applications from GH¢100 to GH¢500 for the 32-page booklet and GH¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Under the expedited service, a 32-page booklet will go for GH¢700, and a 4-page booklet will go for GH¢800.

Minority to seek downward review of prices

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament have indicated their decision to seek a reduction in the upward adjustment of passport application fees.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the steep upward adjustment is both terrible and disappointing and needs to be reduced.

While he does not disagree with the need for an upward adjustment, he said he hoped the government had been more gradual with the increments.

He stated that increasing it so sharply would worsen the dire financial situation for Ghanaians.

Foreign Affairs Minister says directive not to hurt Ghanaians

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the increment was not meant to hurt Ghanaians, as the minority has stated.

In her YEN.com.gh report she said it is to reduce the financial burden on the government when producing the booklets.

She revealed that a passport booklet is produced at a cost of GH¢400. The applicant pays GH₵100, and the state absorbs the remaining GH¢300.

This, she says, must be remedied to improve services at the passport office.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh