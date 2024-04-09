The Electricity Company of Ghana says the allegations made by GRIDCo against it in their letter to the Energy Minister in March are confounding

The ECG says while it has tried to maintain a high level of compliance with load management protocols, it is discrepancies from GRIDCo that threaten its operations

It has urged GRIDCo to enhance its directives to the ECG to improve operations and customer satisfaction

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has responded to the allegations made by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) alleging ECG’s non-compliance with load management protocols.

GRIDCo had reported the ECG to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for refusing to adhere to directives from the National System Control Centre (NSCC) to produce a load management schedule.

ECG says the allegations are confounding and has clarified the issue. Sources: Africa Energy Policy, Citinewsroom

According to GRIDCo, the power retailer's refusal to produce the load management schedule puts the national grid at risk of collapse, so the minister has been urged to discipline it.

However, ECG says the claims made by GRIDCo are confounding.

ECG says facts have been misrepresented

According to the ECG, GRIDCo has misrepresented the facts, stating that it has tried to adhere to the NSCC’s load management directives as much as possible.

It explained that the issue with their seeming lack of cooperation is the timing and adequacy of load management requests received from GRIDCo.

It noted discrepancies in the timing of requests to drop loads at specific Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) impact operational planning.

These discrepancies, ECG stated, limit the company’s ability to plan and inform customers adequately.

Despite these challenges, the ECG said it has remained committed to ensuring the integrity of the national power grid through its high compliance with load management requests, especially in January and February 2024.

The ECG urged GRIDCo to enhance its relay of load management directives to enable ECG to plan and execute operations effectively to avoid the undesired impact on consumers.

It urged GRIDCo to do well in relaying notice of load management protocols before 3:00 pm for peak load and 4 am for off-peak load management or to be received 24 hours ahead.

Atta Akyea says ECG to release Dumsor timetable soon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chairman of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, said ECG has finally agreed to release a Dumsor timetable.

This is after the committee and power industry players engaged in a stakeholder engagement with the power retailer on the ongoing crisis.

Atta Akyea says the committee will monitor the ECG to ensure it publishes the timetable as soon as possible.

