GRIDCo has dragged the Electricity Company of Ghana to the Energy Minister's office for their failure to produce Dumsor timetable

According to GRIDCo, the ECG's stubbornness is putting the national power grid at risk of collapse

They have urged the Energy Minister to discipline ECG and ensure it complies

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reported the Electricity Company of Ghana to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for refusing to produce a load-shedding timetable for customers.

This comes amid an erratic power supply across the ECG’s operational zones caused by faulty transformers and other technical issues.

Despite loud calls to produce a load-shedding timetable, the ECG has refused, claiming that the situation is temporary and is being addressed.

In a letter issued by GRIDCo to the Energy Minister on March 28, the Company complained of the ECG's blatant refusal to adhere to the load-shedding management instructions issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

According to GRIDCo, ECG’s refusal has threatened the stability of the power grid, causing situations where system frequency in some areas has dropped.

GRIDCo notes that ECG's non-compliance has significantly contributed to customers' avoidable power outages and system collapse in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Company also accused the ECG of shirking its responsibility in the ongoing power outages and system collapses.

“When these emergency disconnections occur, ECG publishes customer notices attributing the loss of power supply to GRIDCo, which is not an accurate description of the current situation,” GRIDCo stated.

The Company says ECG’s continuous disregard for laid down protocols is a breach of regulations, and it is thus urging the Minister to intervene in the matter.

Energy Minister denies dumsor

Meanwhile the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied Dumsor has returned.

This is despite several power outages affecting businesses and households in areas within the ECG’s operational zone.

In the wake of these outages, civil society organisations, the Minority, and the general public have called on the ECG to produce a load-shedding timetable to help citizens plan their lives around the power outages.

However, the ECG has blatantly refused to do so.

NAPO tells Ghanaians to create their own timetable

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister, in a recent interview, told Ghanaians demanding a timetable that they should create one for themselves.

He added that the current situation is not as bad as what was experienced during the erstwhile Mahama administration, so Ghanaians should have some patience.

