The Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, says the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will release a load-shedding timetable soon.

Speaking to the press following a stakeholder engagement with power industry players on Sunday, April 7, Atta Akyea stated that his committee has had a productive engagement with the Electricity Company of Ghana concerning the measures to address the erratic power supply challenges.

Atta Akyea has assured Ghanaians the ECG will release a loadshedding timetable soon.

He explained that the Electricity Company of Ghana has admitted to a power generation shortage, which has resulted in the power outages popularly known as “Dumsor.”

He said his committee has, thus, urged the ECG management to produce a load-shedding timetable to enable the public to plan their lives accordingly.

He assured Ghanaians that his committee will ensure the ECG releases the timetable as soon as possible.

He noted that in the meantime, technical issues related to the under-generation of power would be tackled head-on to solve the power crisis challenge.

GRIDCO drags ECG to Energy Minister

Meanwhile, GRIDCo has dragged the Electricity Company of Ghana to the Energy Minister's office for failing to produce a Dumsor timetable.

According to GRIDCo, the ECG has not heeded the National System Control Centre's demands to produce a timetable because the maximum grid capacity is unavailable.

According to GRIDCo, the ECG's stubbornness puts the national power grid at risk of collapse.

Thus, they urged the Energy Minister to discipline ECG and ensure it complies with the protocols.

NAPO tells Ghanaians to create their own timetable

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister told Ghanaians to demand a timetable to create one for themselves.

He added that the current situation is not as bad as that experienced during the erstwhile Mahama administration, so Ghanaians should be patient.

Source: YEN.com.gh