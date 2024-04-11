A video of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah apologizing to the elders of the Nungua Traditional Council over certain comments he made is trending

He admitted that he was not in the right position to speak about the Gborbu Wulomo's alleged child marriage

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the apology by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has rendered an unqualified apology to the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo following some unsavory remarks he made on his radio program about the traditional priest recently.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @eddie_wrt, the outspoken Angel FM radio host appeared before the elders of the Nungua Traditional Council over the comments he made about the Gborbu Wulomo regarding an alleged child marriage issue.

Okatakyie Afrifa pleads for forgiveness Photo credit: @Abroad Teshie Mansaamo Kpee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Looking very sober and speaking in a low tone, Mr. Afrifa confessed that he was not knowledeable about the authority of the Gborbu Wulomo prior to his comments.

Nonetheless, he admitted that his lack of knowledge on the matter was not enough justification to disrespect the traditional priest, and hence was pleading for forgiveness.

At the time of writing the report, the video has raked in over 140,000 views and 160 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians comment on the video

Social media who thronged the comment section of video shared varied opinions on his apology with some urging him to be careful when reacting to issues.

@kwani_kwani1 indicated:

The shameful part is he saying he never knew the wulɔmɔ was someone of that stature but thought he was like a fetish priest. Now if even a fetish priest what locus has he to call him muah? Massa esani agbla emin fio

@stylyrr indicated:

you go figa everything be book book but bro!! you go mellow in front of the elderly ones

@BineyKoby indicated:

He Dey talk too much

@Saystrange3 indicated:

This clearly tells you are not doing professional journalism and you need to be fired.

@MawusiQuame reacyed:

This gen thinks we know until u step on the foot of the elders then u go see say some law or power day somewhere

Francis Sosu petitions police to arrest Gborbu Wulomo

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the police to arrest the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

Francis-Xavier Sosu petitioned the police to arrest the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo for marrying a 12-year-old girl.

Sosu described the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, and the child as “illegal, null and void”.

