Clarity has been offered on the 12-year-old who has been betrothed married to a 63-year-old man under the guise of tradition

The Administrative Office of the Gborbu Wulomo says the girl in question is a reincarnated old woman with a special task

Many people who reacted to the explanations shared their disagreements on the issue

The Administrative Office of the Gborbu Wulomo has opened up on what informed the decision to settle on the twelve-year-old who was betrothed to a 63-year-old traditional priest as his customary wife.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X page of @GTV_Ghana, Rev. D.N. Gyasi Ankra, a representative of the Nungaa Gborbu Wulomo in an interview, said the girl in question, Naa Okromo, was a reincarnated old woman.

Source: UGC

He said it took two years for her to be birthed after pregnancy.

Rev Ankra added that two years after her birth, she was unable to crawl, and that was when the deities revealed that the said 12-year-old girl was special and had to be given preferential treatment.

"The child was confirmed as somebody who would work and service the deity. She will even grow to become the queen of her clan, and this was how she was being moulded, to come and take her position. She was made a queen at a very tender age; she had sixteen houses under her, and she was also the overseer of all the women that served the deities," Rev. D.N. Gyasi stated.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed sharp disapproval over the comments made by the spokesperson of the Nungua Gbobu Wulomo.

@johnbosco_gh stated:

Her mates in other countries are in school learning new trends and inventing new technologies but here we are

@kwekuaboagye5 wrote:

Now I'm getting annoyed, what is this

@atemudda stated:

No one is preventing the girl from performing her role as the queen or whatever you call it, but to marry a 12 years old to and old man 63 who is full of Grey hair........? Alabraka

@nana_qwerqu added:

How can you tell me this story, all because she was in her mother’s womb for 2 years, I know a woman who has been carrying a child since 2013 and still in her womb. It marvels me that this man I a Reverend Doctor Rv. Dr.?

Police launch to investigate into Gborbu Wulomo's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigating the controversial marriage between a 12-year-old girl and the 63-year-old Chief Priest of Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo.

The Police says it was working with the appropriate agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to get the needed support.

"The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated."

