Ja Rule has broken ground for the construction of a new school in the Eastern Region

The rapper expressed joy over the quest to play a role in helping to improve access to education in Ghana

Many who commented on the video showered praises on him for kind gesture towards the people of Nuaso

American rapper Ja Rule received a rapturous welcome in Nuaso in the Eastern Region, when he arrived for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @jonilar.net showed moments when the "Put It On Me" hitmaker and his entourage were met by cultural dancers and an expectant crowd upon arrrival at the site where the six unit classroom block will be built.

Addressing the audience, Ja Rule said he conceived the idea to build a school in Ghana as part of his quest to support Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization in the US poised to advance educational opportunities in developing countries.

The rapper also thanked the community for the support it has shown him and pledged to return to commission the school.

At the time of writing the report, the videos had raked in over 29,000 likes and 900 comments.

Some videos are provided below.

Ghanians commend Ja Rule for the gesture

Social media users who commented on the video showered praises on the American rapper for the kind gesture.

user4672249879812 reacted:

Ja Rule. Thank you so much. God bless you. and your family

Konvict Frizzy stated:

Well done Ja Rule . Even those claiming to become president haven’t even built a borehole for their community

NanaYaw reacts:

Somebody should tell him to give the money to the contractor himself oooo

janesitso added:

God bless Ja Rule and his family and all that helped to make this possible

Maler und lackierer. Home indicated:

Thank you Ja Rule. Much love from Cameroon

TL wrote:

respect Ja Rule & may the people on the ground do right by the school as principles of promise are fulfilled.

