Presidential hopeful Nana Kwame Bediako has caused a stir with his recent statement on his plans to turn Ghana into an industrial hub

In an interview on TV3, he said his future government would invest heavily in young entrepreneurs to fast-track the country's development

He said if he is rejected at the polls, he will carry on with his ambitions and create millionaires who will give him 10% of their millions with which he would buy Ghana

Presidential hopeful and leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has sparked a buzz with his latest statement on industrialisation and building wealth in Ghana.

Bediako, who is also called Freedom Jacob Ceasar, shared his ambition to transform Ghana into a major industrial hub on the West African coast.

According to him, he would do this by investing generously in start-ups spearheaded by Ghana's youth.

Nana Kwame Bediako said he aims to create a million millionaires upon whose shoulders Ghana’s development would be fast-tracked.

He noted that if Ghanaians do not give him the nod in the upcoming December 7 elections, he would not abandon his ambition.

He told the hosts of TV3’s The Afternoon Show that he would personally invest in a million young entrepreneurs to build their businesses and make them millionaires, and then he would take 10% of their millions.

He believes the sum of all the millions he would receive at the end of his industrial experiment would make him richer than the country and capable of buying Ghana.

Cheddar speaks on the source of his wealth

Since he declared his ambition to run for Presidency, Nana Kwame Bediako has faced public scrutiny over the source of his wealth.

In a recent interview, the man taken to lavish displays of opulence said his wealth mainly comes from his real estate holdings and some industrial projects he has been undertaking.

He said he has no reason to hide the source of his wealth and talked about some tourism projects he is undertaking, such as a private zoo.

GRA slaps Cheddar with GH₵ 50K fine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the socialite, Nana Kwame Bediako, has reportedly been slapped with a GH₵ 50,000 fine by the Ghana Revenue Authority for evading taxes.

The report, which appeared in the January 18, 2024, issue of the Ghanaian Times, claimed that Cheddar failed to file personal tax returns from 2013 to 2016.

According to the Ghanaian Times, there is a possibility of Cheddar's involvement in a tax evasion scandal, which casts doubts on his financial practices and integrity.

