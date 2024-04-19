Parliament has debunked claims that Speaker Alban Bagbin has delayed in recalling MPs because it serves the interest of his party, the NDC

Parliament says the claims are false and unfounded and should be disregarded by the general public

It explained that the house is on recess and the Speaker is on an international assignment to Dubai

Ghana’s Parliament has rejected claims that Speaker Alban Bagbin has not yet recalled parliamentarians due to his political affiliation.

According to a statement issued by the Parliamentary Service on Thursday, April 18, the claims are unfounded and unfortunate.

Parliament explained that the house was on recess, and the Speaker of Parliament was in Dubai leading a parliamentary delegation at the International Renewable Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It added that no Member of Parliament during the recess had any reason to demand a recall of parliamentarians as they continue to interact with constituents, among other things.

According to Parliament, such frivolous and vexatious accusations only undermine the collaboration and consensus-building of both sides of the political divide and consequently frustrate government business.

It said that considering the hung nature of the eight parliament, such discourse should not be tolerated, and attempts to impugn the Speaker’s absence should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Parliament argued that the Speaker had maintained a fair and impartial stance throughout his service to the house despite his political affiliation, and there is no indication he intends to renege on that.

Meanwhile, Parliament maintained that barring any unforeseen circumstance that may prompt it to conduct an emergency reconvening, the house will return from recess in the latter part of May.

Speaker suspends parliamentary sitting

Alban Sumana Bagbin suspended the vetting and approval process for Akufo-Addo’s ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees in a retaliatory move following the president’s refusal to receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

This was after the president ordered Parliament to desist from transmitting the document to the Jubilee House, citing two applications for interlocutory injunction against the bill at the Supreme Court.

In a retaliatory move, the Speaker also cited an application for an injunction against the vetting and approval process by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor to justify his suspension of the process. He said he will await the court’s verdict on the matter.

Supreme Court dismisses Dafeamekpor’s case

YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court has dismissed South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's injunction application against the ministerial vetting process.

Dafeamekpor sought the Supreme Court to declare the President's authority to reassign ministers without parliamentary approval unconstitutional.

The court refused, stating that the action was constitutional.

