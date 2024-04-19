Crusaders Against Corruption have distanced themselves from Alan Kyerematen's Alliance for Revolutionary Change

The group says any claim suggesting their affiliation is false and should be treated with utmost contempt

Alan Kyerematen set up the Alliance for Revolutionary Change in collaboration with several political parties and pressure groups to usurp the NPP-NDC duopoly

Pressure group Crusaders Against Corruption has distanced itself from Alan Kyerematen’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

This was after Yaw Buaben Asamoah, a member of the Movement for Change, suggested that the Crusaders had joined Alan Kyeremanten’s grand alliance.

According to the Crusaders, the claim is false.

The Chief Crusader, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, in a press statement refuting the claim, said that the Crusaders had not aligned themselves with the Alliance for Revolutionary Change and that such claims were unfounded.

He urged the general public to disregard such claims as they are entirely misleading.

“I strongly dissociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” the statement read.

Alliance for Revolutionary Change

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, launched the Alliance for Revolutionary Change on Wednesday, April 17, at the main auditorium of the University for Professional Studies, Accra.

The main agenda of the Alliance is to usurp the NPP-NDC duopoly and offer Ghanaians a viable alternative.

The Alliance is made up of several political parties and pressure groups including the Movement for Change (M4C), the Ghana Green Party (GGP), the National Interest Movement (NIM), the Third Force Movement, the Ghana First Coalition (GFC), the Non-Alliance Voters Association of Ghana (NAVAG), the Union Movement (UM), the Ghana National Party (GNP), and allegedly, the Crusaders Against Corruption, among others.

The event saw these organisations sign a Memorandum of Understanding to legalise their agreement.

Speaking at the event, Alan Kyerematen said the exclusionary politics practised by the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is largely responsible for the country's stunted development.

He says his solution to the problem is the introduction of his government of national unity, which would invite persons from all walks of life to play key roles in fashioning an inclusive administration that will ensure uninterrupted continuity in state-led projects, among other things.

