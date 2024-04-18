Independent candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has pledged to build a government of national unity if he is elected president

Speaking at the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, the former trade minister said his future government would be inclusionary

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change seeks to usurp the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in Ghana's political sphere

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says if he is elected president, he will ensure the creation of a truly representative government.

According to him, his government will have representatives from all sectors of the social, economic, and political divide to promote Ghana's inclusive development.

He said this at the Alliance for Revolutionary Change launch on Wednesday, April 17, at the main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

According to him, the exclusionary politics practiced by the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is largely responsible for the stunted development of the country.

Alan Kyerematen says his solution to the problem is the introduction of his government of national unity, which would invite persons from all walks of life to play key roles in fashioning an inclusive administration that will ensure uninterrupted continuity in state-led projects, among other things.

Alliance for Revolutionary Change

His commitment to a government of national unity culminated in creating the Alliance for Revolutionary Change.

The main agenda of the Alliance is to usurp the NPP-NDC duopoly and offer Ghanaians a viable alternative.

The Alliance is made up of several political parties and pressure groups including the Movement for Change (M4C), the Ghana Green Party (GGP), the National Interest Movement (NIM), the Third Force Movement, the Ghana First Coalition (GFC), the Non-Alliance Voters Association of Ghana (NAVAG), the Union Movement (UM), the Ghana National Party (GNP), and the Crusaders Against Corruption, among others.

The event saw these organisations sign a Memorandum of Understanding to legalise their agreement.

Alan Kyerematen to shift Ghana from overreliance on indirect taxes

YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had earlier shared his ambition to shift Ghana's revenue mobilisation away from heavy reliance on indirect taxes to direct taxes.

This will see a stronger focus on personal and corporate taxes against import duties, levies and charges.

According to him, the shift would enhance private-sector development and promote a more competitive economy.

Earlier, he proposed abolishing several nuisance taxes at the port to make doing business in Ghana more attractive.

