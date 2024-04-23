One police officer died after a crash near Akoti Junction in the Gomoa East District, Central Region

One police officer died after a crash near Akoti Junction in the Gomoa East District, Central Region, on April 22, 2024.

Several others were also critically injured in the same crash, including a Chinese national.

The aftermath of the crash.

According to reports, a truck experienced a brake failure and veered into a car belonging to Chinese nationals before crashing into a police vehicle parked on the roadside.

The Central East Regional Operations commander and other senior officers arrived at the scene to assess the extent of damage.

The injured persons were sent to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for treatment.

Recent police accidents

Some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

