The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has filed an application for an interlocutory injunction against the upcoming Ejisu by-election on April 30.

The reason for the application is to prevent one Esther Osei from contesting in the by-election on the ticket of the CPP.

In a suit filed by Emmanuel Gallo, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the CPP, the party said her candidacy was not vetted and approved by the party and, hence, she cannot present herself as a party representative in the upcoming by-elections.

The party said it had informed the Electoral Commission (EC) in writing on April 18 of its desire not to participate in the by-election.

It explained that this allows it to focus on reorganising the party and its offices nationwide ahead of the December 7 general election.

However, it was shocked to find out that despite its letter, the EC had registered Esther Osei as a candidate in the by-election on the CPP ticket.

The party discovered that Esther Osei had been introduced to the EC by the former chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, who, along with eight other national executives, was removed from office on December 5, 2023.

According to the CPP, Esther Osei's registration was wrong and flouted clear party constitutional guidelines on the vetting and approval process of parliamentary candidates.

It said the party’s Ejisu Constituency Conference had not held an election to elect Esther or anybody else as the party’s representative in the by-election. Thus, her candidacy on the party's ticket is null and void.

The CPP is asking the court to nullify Esther Osei's candidacy on the party's ticket and prevent the EC from including her on the ballot sheet.

NDC opts out of Ejisu by-election

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also opted out of the Ejisu by-election.

According to the party, the activity is a waste of resources, and it intends to keep its resources for the main event on December 7.

