Cecilia Dapaah has made a passionate appeal to the high court to get the OSP to release her assets

The OSP has seized her money and frozen accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities

Dapaah has told the court in an affidavit that since the OSP took the action her life has been unbearable

Embattled former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah has pleaded with the high court to compel the Office of the Special Prosecutor to unfreeze her bank accounts and return seized monies to her.

According to her, the action by the OSP has brought her undue hardship, stress, and embarrassment.

The former minister made this known in an affidavit seeking to expedite the time for the hearing of the application to seize her monies and freeze her accounts. The OSP's action is part of an ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigation of the minister.

The OSP, led by Kissi Adjabeng, filed the instant application after the high court refused a similar application and instructed the office to unfreeze her bank accounts and hand over the seized money to her.

The office, however, re-seized the money and re-froze the bank accounts moments after adhering to the court’s direction.

Then on September 11, 2023, the OSP applied for confirmation of the freezing and seizure of a total of GH¢2.83 million, and the case was scheduled to be heard on October 18, 2023.

Unhappy with the scheduled October 18 date for the hearing of the case, Dapaah stated in her affidavit that the case should be heard on October 11, 2023.

The ex-minister also said the OSP's claims that she is involved in the real estate business with aliases and that the bank accounts of her brother continue to transfer money to her even after his death are misleading.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the wife of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah demanded the $800,000 her husband gave to the former minister's family before he passed.

The money was in the possession of the former sanitation minister, who claims her late mother gave it to her for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

